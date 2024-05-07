Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

