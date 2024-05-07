Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,535 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $38,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $202.81 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average is $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

