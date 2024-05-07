Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 6,496.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Huntsman worth $36,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 556,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

