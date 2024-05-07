Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 870,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

