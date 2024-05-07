Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.12 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Spire worth $39,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

