Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.53 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of CyberArk Software worth $40,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.19 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.84 and a 1-year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

