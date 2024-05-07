Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EPD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.