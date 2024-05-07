Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 90,931 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ferguson worth $36,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ferguson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ferguson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

