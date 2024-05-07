Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 92,665 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of Perion Network worth $36,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 154.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Perion Network by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 46.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

