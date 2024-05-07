Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 203,492 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Primerica worth $38,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 86.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 44.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 48.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $222.75 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.81 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

