Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of CBIZ worth $36,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Up 2.1 %

CBZ stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

