Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Crown Castle worth $38,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Crown Castle by 30.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 63.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

