Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

