WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.07.
Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $712.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -0.10.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. Equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
