Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE WEAV opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $590.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

