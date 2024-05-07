Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE WEAV opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $590.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

