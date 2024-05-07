Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for North American Construction Group (NOA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):

5/3/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

4/18/2024 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00.

3/15/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$28.09 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$750.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.67.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.13 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total value of C$127,400.00. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

