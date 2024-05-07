Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) Trading Down 16.7%

Williams Industries Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services.

