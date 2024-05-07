Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $264.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 264.50 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 263.07 ($3.30), with a volume of 89455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.30).

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,142.86%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.