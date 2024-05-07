Workiva’s (WK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

NYSE:WK opened at $81.87 on Friday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $76.63 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Workiva by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,950,000 after buying an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

