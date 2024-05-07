Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

