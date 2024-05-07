Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 3,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
