Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

