YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after buying an additional 1,109,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $14,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YPF opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

