Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Zoom Video Communications worth $53,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,427. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

