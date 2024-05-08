1,101 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

