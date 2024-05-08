14,169 Shares in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Separately, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 1.3 %

HEPS stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.88 million, a PE ratio of 151.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.