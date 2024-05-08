143,054 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

