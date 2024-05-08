194,300 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of PR opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

