2,080 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,274,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in InterDigital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

