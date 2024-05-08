2,589 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Wedbush dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

