534 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 791.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

