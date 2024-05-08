777 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. HSBC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.96. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

