8,539 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

