AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AAR by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 325,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 254,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AAR by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. AAR has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

