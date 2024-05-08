Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.44. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

