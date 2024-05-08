Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 139.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 37,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,967,533.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 37,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $178,754.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

