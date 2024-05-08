Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 22,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $105.16 and a one year high of $174.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

