Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,999.48

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,999.48 ($25.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,765.50 ($34.74). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($33.67), with a volume of 3,351,239 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.04) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.32).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,093.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,999.48. The stock has a market cap of £35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,888.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 42,777.78%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,909.28). In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,909.28). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.94), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,651.26). Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

