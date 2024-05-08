AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.