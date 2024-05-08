argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
argenx Trading Up 1.3 %
ARGX opened at $398.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.68. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 0.67.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
