argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

argenx Trading Up 1.3 %

ARGX opened at $398.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.68. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $471.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.16.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

