Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

