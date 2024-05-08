Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVR alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,754.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,750.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,076.55.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,781 shares of company stock valued at $43,282,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.