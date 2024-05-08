Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,640 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $6,283,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.