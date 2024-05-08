Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,423 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $40.54.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,015,412. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

