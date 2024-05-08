Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 162,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,844 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 288,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 278,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

