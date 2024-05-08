Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $223.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

