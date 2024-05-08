Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $29,555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $24,312,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LI. Barclays cut Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

