Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 10,340 Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 278,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

SCHQ opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

