Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 13,891 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.15% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000.

FLBL opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

