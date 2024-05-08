Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.71% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 259,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

GEMD stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.